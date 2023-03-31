Lukashenko Says Putin Proposed to Hold Bilateral Talks 1 Day Before State Supreme Council

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had proposed to hold a bilateral meeting a day before the meeting of the State Supreme Council.

"We will meet with Putin a day earlier.

He called me a few days ago, proposed this such an algorithm, as he negotiated with (Chinese President) Xi Jinping ” we will discuss some issues that are not subject to discussion at the State Supreme Council, and we will make appropriate decisions that relate to State Supreme Council," Lukashenko said in his address to Belarusian people and lawmakers.