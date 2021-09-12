UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says Putin To Visit Belarus In October

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 04:00 PM

Lukashenko Says Putin to Visit Belarus in October

OBUZ-LESNOVSKY TRAINING GROUND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) LESNOVSKY TRAINING GROUND, Belarus, September 12 (Sputnik) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Sunday that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed the details of the latter's visit to Minsk in October for the summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

According to Lukashenko, the two presidents agreed that Putin "will fly to Minsk ahead of the Supreme State Council [of the Union State of Russia and Belarus], we will have a CIS summit somewhere around October 15, and that's when we'll discuss all details," Lukashenko told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus September October Sunday All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince appoints SGMB’s Director

Sharjah Crown Prince appoints SGMB’s Director

31 minutes ago
 UAE announces 620 new COVID-19 cases, 785 recoveri ..

UAE announces 620 new COVID-19 cases, 785 recoveries, and no deaths in the last ..

46 minutes ago
 SCCI trade Mission to Moscow holds fruitful meetin ..

SCCI trade Mission to Moscow holds fruitful meetings to boost economic, investme ..

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince appoints director of Sharjah ..

Sharjah Crown Prince appoints director of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority

1 hour ago
 Etihad enhances &#039;Verified to Fly&#039; servic ..

Etihad enhances &#039;Verified to Fly&#039; service to make travel easier

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: ..

Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: Austrian Minister of Economy

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.