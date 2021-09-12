Lukashenko Says Putin to Visit Belarus in October

(@FahadShabbir)

OBUZ-LESNOVSKY TRAINING GROUND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) LESNOVSKY TRAINING GROUND, Belarus, September 12 (Sputnik) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Sunday that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed the details of the latter's visit to Minsk in October for the summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

According to Lukashenko, the two presidents agreed that Putin "will fly to Minsk ahead of the Supreme State Council [of the Union State of Russia and Belarus], we will have a CIS summit somewhere around October 15, and that's when we'll discuss all details," Lukashenko told reporters.