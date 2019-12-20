UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says Ready To Meet Putin Before End Of 2019 Or In Early 2020

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday reaffirmed his readiness to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin promptly, possibly before the end of the year or in early 2020, to resolve a "couple of issues".

"If it is necessary, then yes [meeting with Putin will take place].

We will talk over the phone soon. We have couple of issues that should be resolved. As a result of this conversation, if we need to meet, of course, we will meet anytime, anywhere, in Russia or Belarus," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta state news agency, in response to a question whether meeting with Putin was necessary before the end of this year or at the beginning of 2020.

