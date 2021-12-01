Lukashenko Says Ready to Stop Transit of Energy Resources If Poland Closes Border

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed readiness to suspend the transit of energy resources in the event that Poland implements threats to close the border

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed readiness to suspend the transit of energy resources in the event that Poland implements threats to close the border.

Late last month, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw did not rule out the possibility of closing the borders with Belarus over the migration crisis.

"The Poles decided to close the border with Belarus. Alright, close. We do not go to the European Union very often.

Our interest today is in Russia, China and the East most of all. What if I close? What will then happen to this flow, which mainly goes through us to Russia, China?" Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

He suggested to the Polish side to close the border and see who would get the most damage from this.

"Whom will you close (the border) to the detriment? To yourself? And then, you will close ... Then you think about how you will buy energy resources from Russia," Lukashenko said.