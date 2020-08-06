UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says Russia Afraid Of Losing Belarus, But Makes Mistakes

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

Lukashenko Says Russia Afraid of Losing Belarus, But Makes Mistakes

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday said that although Russia was afraid of losing Belarus as an ally, Moscow was making a "mistake after mistake."

"In all fairness, Russia is afraid of losing us, and I said it ... I told [Russian President Vladimir] Putin about this. And I would also be worried if I would be in the Russian leadership, They are afraid that Belarus ” the 1000 kilometers (620 miles) wide window through which they move back and forth ” will be closed. What is left? Baltic counties? Are they pro-Russian? No. Ukraine is neither. Belarus - no ... therefore Russia, of course, worries, but it makes a mistake after mistake .

.. You are chocking us. We are normal, your people. In fact, we are one people, so why are you chocking us?" Lukashenko said in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon.

Lukashenko added that Belarus would defend itself by all means, but would never attack first.

"I will never start shooting first. This is very stupid and this will be a gift to the enemies. There are so many options before shooting. But if all options are used, there is no doubt about it," the Belarusian president said.

Lukashenko also said that he would never run away from Belarus.

