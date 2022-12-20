UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says Russia Can Do Without Belarus, Belarus Can't Do Without Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2022 | 08:00 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Russia can do without Belarus, but Belarus can't do without Russia, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"Russia will do without us. But we won't do without it. And we agreed here that yes, we will act on equal terms," Lukashenko said after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Are we able to defend our independence and sovereignty alone, without Russia? We are not! And in difficult times he (Putin) did not refuse," he said.

"Power industry. Are we producing gas? No, we receive natural gas from fraternal Russia. Are we producing 25 million tonnes of oil to provide oil refineries? No. Who did we turn to? The Russian Federation. And not just turned - okay, volumes are not a problem. But we also need favorable prices," Lukashenko said.

