UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Says Russia Will Supply Modern Weapons To Belarus - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 03:16 PM

Lukashenko Says Russia Will Supply Modern Weapons to Belarus - Reports

Russia will supply modern weapons to Belarus, and sides will determine the list together, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday, the Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus Segodnya newspaper reported

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Russia will supply modern weapons to Belarus, and sides will determine the list together, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday, the Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus Segodnya newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, the Minsk-Moscow military cooperation, including the supply of modern weapons to Belarus, was one of the main topics during a meeting between Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi last week.

The sides are yet to decide the details, the newspaper continued. Lukashenko reportedly instructed the relevant officials to determine with their Russian counterparts what modern weapons Belarus requires.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Sochi Belarus

Recent Stories

Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 660 road ..

39 seconds ago

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor faces new opportu ..

45 seconds ago

Unemployment in Chile hits 10.2 pct due to pandemi ..

10 minutes ago

Two gangsters held in sialkot

10 minutes ago

Urea fertilizer for preparing 10,000 milk recovere ..

10 minutes ago

China rejects torture allegations by Australian ac ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.