Lukashenko Says Russia Will Supply Modern Weapons to Belarus - Reports

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Russia will supply modern weapons to Belarus, and sides will determine the list together, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday, the Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus Segodnya newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, the Minsk-Moscow military cooperation, including the supply of modern weapons to Belarus, was one of the main topics during a meeting between Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi last week.

The sides are yet to decide the details, the newspaper continued. Lukashenko reportedly instructed the relevant officials to determine with their Russian counterparts what modern weapons Belarus requires.