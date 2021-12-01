Lukashenko Says Russian Citizens Among Organizers of Migrants Delivery to Belarus Border

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti that among the organizers of the delivery of Middle Eastern migrants to the Belarusian border were Russian citizens, including the Chechens

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti that among the organizers of the delivery of middle Eastern migrants to the Belarusian border were Russian citizens, including the Chechens.

"These people (refugees) hire private traders, 300-350 kilometers, and they are on the border near Brest and Grodno. Private companies, then taxis, buses ... But, guides from Russia worked here, and thanks to the Chechens. What an organized people. They were the most organized here, organizing the flow," he said.

According to Lukashenko, they helped people in Belarus get to the border and "possibly cross" it.

"Every day there are messages: Ukrainians, Germans, Poles, Latvians and only two Russians there, on the territory of Poland, only two, out of hundreds already taken for money, it cost $3,000-$4,000 to transport from the border to Germany.

That is, it is a clearly organized transit, starting from Iraq for example, the Kurds, Syrians, Iranians and up to the border with Germany. They are clearly organized," the president said.

He also recalled that the European Union had terminated the readmission agreement with Belarus.

"I said directly, well, you tore up this agreement, you stopped cooperating with us and talking on border issues, well, God be with you. Your problems, but I tell you, I will not protect you anymore like I did last year. They all hear it, and the organizers as well," Lukashenko said.