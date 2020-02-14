Lukashenko Says Russian Government Hints at Incorporating Belarus - Reports

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that the Russian government "hints at" incorporating Belarus in exchange for single prices for the energy source materials, but both countries' peoples are unlikely to approve this, state news agency Belta reported

According to Belta, Lukashenko said this at a meeting with people working at the Svetlogorsk Pulp and board Mill, where he came to officially inaugurate the production of bleached sulfate pulp.

Lukashenko reportedly voiced the belief that neither the Russian people nor the Belarusian people would ever want to embark on this course.

Earlier this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted media reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin had proposed his Belarusian counterpart to unite the two countries into a single superstate.