Lukashenko Says Satisfied With Joint Military Drills With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that he is satisfied with joint military drills and will participate in them on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin plans to oversee the drills on Saturday.

"I have already been at the Belarusian-Russian exercises, I looked at both the Russian unit and the Belarusian one ... Very impressive. Well, as you said, tomorrow, if everything goes well, we will attend an interesting event together," Lukashenko said.

Putin said that the presidents will "participate" in the drills, and Lukashenko agreed.