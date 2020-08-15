Lukashenko Says Seeking to Discuss Current Situation in Belarus With Putin

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that he was seeking to discuss the current situation in Belarus with Russian President Vladimir Putin

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that he was seeking to discuss the current situation in Belarus with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Sunday, Belarus held the presidential election. According to the Belarusian Central Election Commission, Lukashenko secured his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote. The country's opposition, which consolidated around presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has challenged the election results, accusing the authorities of massive falsifications during the voting.

Since the announcement of the official results, opposition rallies have engulfed Belarusian cities, with security forces trying to put them down with force using tear gas, water cannons, rubber bullets and stun grenades.

"We see what is happening in the deep. We see this very well. And then, we have read study guides of color revolutions. Moreover ... there are elements of external interference ... It means that the aggression against Belarus is going in line with a scenario. I need to contact Putin urgently, because this threat is relevant not only for Belarus," Lukashenko said as quoted by Belta.

According to the Belarus leader, those who encourage people to take to the streets are "sometimes working professionally," using fake news and fake footage of the events.