MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday that without US involvement, it will not be possible to solve the conflict in eastern Ukraine

"I am convinced that without the participation of the United States this conflict cannot be solved," Lukashenko said in Minsk at a meeting with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale.