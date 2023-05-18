Lukashenko Says Sides to Ukraine Conflict Should Develop New Document for Negotiations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that the sides to the Ukraine conflict should develop a new document for negotiations instead of further expanding the crisis and called the current operation of the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) "confrontational."

"Instead of accusing us of confrontation, the expansion of this conflict, they'd better return to the negotiating table and start working on a new document, not the previous one (that was discussed at the initial stage during several rounds of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations). The war must be stopped," Lukashenko said during the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council meeting in Minsk, as quoted by Belarusian state-run news agency Belta.

The Belarusian leader has dismissed Ukraine's counteroffensive reports as a disinformation campaign, saying that "no 'counteroffensive' is going to happen.

"

He added that the United Nations and the OSCE were turning into "institutions of pressure and confrontation" and called the move "irresponsible."

"Through the efforts of our Western opponents, the UN and the OSCE are turning into institutions of pressure and confrontation, they are becoming minions of Western states. We consider such actions short-sighted and irresponsible," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Russian and Ukrainian delegations have engaged in several rounds of peace talks since then, but the negotiations have ultimately reached an impasse. In October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree stating that Kiev could not hold peace talks as long as Vladimir Putin was president of Russia. In November, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Kiev was set on escalation, not peace talks.