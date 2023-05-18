UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says Sides To Ukraine Conflict Should Develop New Document For Negotiations

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Lukashenko Says Sides to Ukraine Conflict Should Develop New Document for Negotiations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that the sides to the Ukraine conflict should develop a new document for negotiations instead of further expanding the crisis and called the current operation of the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) "confrontational."

"Instead of accusing us of confrontation, the expansion of this conflict, they'd better return to the negotiating table and start working on a new document, not the previous one (that was discussed at the initial stage during several rounds of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations). The war must be stopped," Lukashenko said during the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council meeting in Minsk, as quoted by Belarusian state-run news agency Belta.

The Belarusian leader has dismissed Ukraine's counteroffensive reports as a disinformation campaign, saying that "no 'counteroffensive' is going to happen.

"

He added that the United Nations and the OSCE were turning into "institutions of pressure and confrontation" and called the move "irresponsible."

"Through the efforts of our Western opponents, the UN and the OSCE are turning into institutions of pressure and confrontation, they are becoming minions of Western states. We consider such actions short-sighted and irresponsible," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Russian and Ukrainian delegations have engaged in several rounds of peace talks since then, but the negotiations have ultimately reached an impasse. In October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree stating that Kiev could not hold peace talks as long as Vladimir Putin was president of Russia. In November, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Kiev was set on escalation, not peace talks.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe Minsk Vladimir Putin Kiev February October November

Recent Stories

PM, Iranian President inaugurate 100MW Polan-Grabd ..

PM, Iranian President inaugurate 100MW Polan-Grabd electricity transmission line ..

50 minutes ago
 US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non- ..

US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non-Immigrant Visa fees

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan under pressure as deadline approaches f ..

Imran Khan under pressure as deadline approaches for suspects’ handover

2 hours ago
 FO rejects ill-informed US report on religious fre ..

FO rejects ill-informed US report on religious freedom in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illega ..

IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illegal'

4 hours ago
 Discussion only way to resolve political issues: D ..

Discussion only way to resolve political issues: Defence Minister

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.