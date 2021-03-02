UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says 'Silly' To Work On Belarus-Russia 'Merging' Into Single Country

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 02:50 PM

Lukashenko Says 'Silly' to Work on Belarus-Russia 'Merging' Into Single Country

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that talks about Belarus-Russia merger into a single country are silly in the world that has "changed" so much.

"And we [Belarus] are a sovereign and independent state.

Today the world has changed so much that talk that Belarus should become part of Russia or Russia should become part of Belarus, or we should somehow merge, creating unified governing bodies ... the world is so changed that it would just be silly to even work in this direction," Lukashenko said during a meeting on Moscow-Minsk military cooperation, according to the Belta news agency.

More Stories From World

