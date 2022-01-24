UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says Situation At Southern Borders Of Belarus Escalates

Lukashenko Says Situation at Southern Borders of Belarus Escalates

The situation at the southern borders of Belarus is getting more complicated all the time, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The situation at the southern borders of Belarus is getting more complicated all the time, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

"The situation on the southern borders is escalating all the time," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

The State Border Committee of Belarus, in turn, said that border security risks persist due to the militarization of neighboring countries and radical groups' attempts to smuggle into the country.

