Lukashenko Says Situation In Belarus Continues To Be Destabilized, Working Class Involved

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 07:57 PM

Lukashenko Says Situation in Belarus Continues to Be Destabilized, Working Class Involved

The situation in Belarus continues to be destabilized, with the crisis already involving the manufacturing workforce, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday at a meeting of the country's General Staff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) The situation in Belarus continues to be destabilized, with the crisis already involving the manufacturing workforce, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday at a meeting of the country's General Staff.

"You know as well as I do what is happening in the country. They slowly begin or continue to destabilize the situation, our society. They have reached workforce. I have said this many times.

I just want to say once again that nothing will work out of it," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belarusian state-run Belta news agency.

In addition, the president warned the opposition against threats to security officers and their families, saying the military has enough resources to ensure the protection of their families and security in the country.

"Do not play with fire! Our military has enough resources to protect themselves, their families and ensure security in the country," the president noted.

