Lukashenko Says Some People Detained Over Upcoming Belarusian Election Have US Passports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that some people detained in Belarus ahead of the election had US passports or were married to someone working for the Department of State.

At a meeting on security during the election campaign, the president said many people who were aiming to destabilize Belarus had already been detained.

"And it is not just about the private military company," the presidential press service said, citing Lukashenko.

"Mass media warn us that the Americans, NATO are trying to take control over us. Some people who were detained have US passports, are married to the Americans working for the department of State," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the press service.