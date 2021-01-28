Lukashenko Says Special Services Uncovered Plans to Set Off Explosions in Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that special services had uncovered plans of the government's opponents to set off explosions in the streets and in buildings.

"There are those who disagree, that's clear. But there are those who break the law. Many have gotten involved, including terrorists.

The State Security Committee will make the facts public in good time about the attempts to explode not just the situation, figuratively, but actually explode buildings and streets in our country, and where the weapons, the explosives came from," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.

The president said that all networks were traced, all people who imported such substances and weapons were detained.