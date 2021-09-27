UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says Special Training Camps Targeting Belarus Being Created In Ukraine

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that special training camps are being created in Ukraine that focus on some activities aimed against Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that special training camps are being created in Ukraine that focus on some activities aimed against Belarus.

"Ukraine makes me especially sad ...

We see what they are doing. Our escapees rushed there, and more and more training camps are being created there where they train people, not only fugitives, to 'work on Belarus', as special services put it," Lukashenko said at a meeting with security officials, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

