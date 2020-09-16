Lukashenko Says Syrian, Venezuelan Scenarios Used for Protests in Belarus

Those who organized protests in Belarus have taken scenarios that were used in Syria and Venezuela as a guidance, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Those who organized protests in Belarus have taken scenarios that were used in Syria and Venezuela as a guidance, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Wednesday.

"They used a new approach to destabilizing Belarus aiming at the president's most loyal voters, such as those who live in the regions, workers, civil servants, retirees.

The same tactic was used in Syria and in Venezuea," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.