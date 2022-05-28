UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says Tense Military Situation Develops At Belarusian Border

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Lukashenko Says Tense Military Situation Develops at Belarusian Border

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) A tense military-political situation is developing at the Belarusian border, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday.

"A tense military-political situation is developing at the borders of the Fatherland in our difficult times, same as eight decades ago," the president said in his congratulations on the Border Guard Day.

Belarus will protect its independence and territorial integrity, if necessary, and the border guards will do everything possible to keep the country's borders intact, Lukashenko added.

Last week, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said that Belarus is taking measures to defend its sovereignty amid NATO activity near the country's borders.

In early May, Belarusian Armed Forces Deputy Chief of Staff Ruslan Kosygin said that NATO doubled its military presence in Eastern Europe, which allows the alliance to send strike forces to the borders of Russia and Belarus in the shortest time possible.

On February 24, Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries and their allies have accused Minsk of assisting Moscow in the operation and participating in hostilities on the Russian side, imposing sanctions on both countries.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Minsk Same Luhansk Donetsk Independence Alliance Belarus February May Border From

Recent Stories

Pak vs Sri-Lanka: Sri Lanka team won the toss, opt ..

Pak vs Sri-Lanka: Sri Lanka team won the toss, opted to bat first

11 minutes ago
 POA should be held accountable over poor performan ..

POA should be held accountable over poor performance in Olympic games: Ahsan

31 minutes ago
 Never took single penny being in power: Shehbaz

Never took single penny being in power: Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with natio ..

Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with national zeal

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th May 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.