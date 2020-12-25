UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says Terrorist Group, Uncovered in Belarus, Smuggled Weapons Via Ukraine

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the terrorist group, uncovered in the country, acted under the leadership of opposition activist and businessman Nikolay Avtukhovich and prepared terrorist attacks throughout the country and smuggled "tonnes of weapons" via Ukraine

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the terrorist group, uncovered in the country, acted under the leadership of opposition activist and businessman Nikolay Avtukhovich and prepared terrorist attacks throughout the country and smuggled "tonnes of weapons" via Ukraine.

"Recently, we detained Avtukhovich's group. They are bastards! Now we have uncovered all their channels. They were smuggling tonnes of weapons via Ukraine. And if our guys I ordered to give them all state awards immediately would not have uncovered him, oh, we would have such a New Year ... To be honest, I underestimated him [Avtukhovich].

The State Security Committee reported to me. Well, you need to deal with him. ... I underestimated him. But when they turned it inside out ... They were preparing terrorist attacks all over the country, and have already begun to implement their plans," Lukashenko said, as quoted by state-run news agency Belta.

Earlier, the ONT broadcaster reported that the activities of a terrorist group had been uncovered in Belarus, saying that the group carried out several attacks in the Grodno Region, including setting a policeman's house on fire and blowing up a car. Later it became known that eight members of the terrorist group, headed by Avtukhovich, were detained in Belarus.

