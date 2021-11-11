UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says There Are Attempts To Deliver Weapons To Refugees From Donbas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

Lukashenko Says There Are Attempts to Deliver Weapons to Refugees From Donbas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021)   There are attempts to transport weapons from Donbas to Kurdish refugees at the Belarusian-Polish border, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"There have been attempts to transfer weapons, ammunition and explosives to these people in the camp.

For the last two days, they have been transferring weapons," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency, adding that he discussed the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Border From Refugee

Recent Stories

First look of Sinf-e-Aahan unveils â€˜women of ste ..

First look of Sinf-e-Aahan unveils â€˜women of steelâ€™

2 minutes ago
 PCB plans to launch womenâ€™s PSL in Asia

PCB plans to launch womenâ€™s PSL in Asia

31 minutes ago
 Russia Records 40,759 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 40,759 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

52 minutes ago
 Russian Finance Ministry Negotiating Taxation Deal ..

Russian Finance Ministry Negotiating Taxation Deal Amendments With Switzerland

52 minutes ago
 Pandemic sees criminals target online shoppers: Eu ..

Pandemic sees criminals target online shoppers: Europol

52 minutes ago
 Russia, US to Hold Visa Consultations Next Week in ..

Russia, US to Hold Visa Consultations Next Week in Vienna - Russian Diplomat

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.