Lukashenko Says There Are Attempts to Deliver Weapons to Refugees From Donbas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) There are attempts to transport weapons from Donbas to Kurdish refugees at the Belarusian-Polish border, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"There have been attempts to transfer weapons, ammunition and explosives to these people in the camp.

For the last two days, they have been transferring weapons," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency, adding that he discussed the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.