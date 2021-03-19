UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Says There Are Worthy Candidates For Next Presidential Election In Belarus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Lukashenko Says There Are Worthy Candidates for Next Presidential Election in Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that there are good candidates for the next presidential election in the country, including Yuri Karayev, the president's assistant in the Grodno region, and its governor Vladimir Karanik.

According to the Belarusian Central Election Commission, the country plans to hold the next presidential election no later than June 2025.

"There is only one [way for the] transit of power - elections ... My children after me will not become presidents. Here I have two people here, they can participate in the presidential election, they will be strong candidates. One is the general [Karayev], the second is the governor [Karanik]. Young, new generation, smart [generation], who knows the value of this country," Lukashenko said at a meeting with the staff of Grono-based company Milk World.

Related Topics

Election World Governor Election Commission Of Pakistan Company Young Vladimir Putin June

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Samia Hassan for taking o ..

2 hours ago

143,680 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

Former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar vaccinated at C ..

2 hours ago

Berlin Keeps Telling US It Rejects Extraterritoria ..

2 hours ago

Germany warns of 'exponential' virus spread

2 hours ago

District Administration takes action against Coron ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.