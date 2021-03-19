Lukashenko Says There Are Worthy Candidates for Next Presidential Election in Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that there are good candidates for the next presidential election in the country, including Yuri Karayev, the president's assistant in the Grodno region, and its governor Vladimir Karanik.

According to the Belarusian Central Election Commission, the country plans to hold the next presidential election no later than June 2025.

"There is only one [way for the] transit of power - elections ... My children after me will not become presidents. Here I have two people here, they can participate in the presidential election, they will be strong candidates. One is the general [Karayev], the second is the governor [Karanik]. Young, new generation, smart [generation], who knows the value of this country," Lukashenko said at a meeting with the staff of Grono-based company Milk World.