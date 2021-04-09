UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Says Those Receiving Money Form Abroad Cannot Engage In Politics In Belarus

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 01:30 PM

Lukashenko Says Those Receiving Money Form Abroad Cannot Engage in Politics in Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Belarusian President Alexandr Lukashenko expressed the belief on Friday that those accepting grants and money from foreign foundations should not be involved in politics and run for government posts in Belarus.

"Everyone who expects that foreign countries will help and give money for a social lift, for a comfortable life, should finally understand: if one accepts a grant or money from a foreign foundation, if one agrees to have one's travel expenses covered ...  one immediately loses the right to engage in politics and run for governmental posts and elected offices in Belarus both de jure and de facto," Lukashenko said at a meeting focusing on political parties' activities, as quoted by the Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus' Segodnya newspaper.

Related Topics

Belarus Money From Government

Recent Stories

Shaniera Akram shares heart-touching note on fathe ..

24 minutes ago

Morocco receives COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX

2 minutes ago

China breaks deep-sea sediment core retrieval reco ..

2 minutes ago

China launches new satellite for space environment ..

5 minutes ago

CTO condoles with late traffic police official's f ..

5 minutes ago

Abbasnagar police arrest suspect

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.