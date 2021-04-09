Lukashenko Says Those Receiving Money Form Abroad Cannot Engage in Politics in Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Belarusian President Alexandr Lukashenko expressed the belief on Friday that those accepting grants and money from foreign foundations should not be involved in politics and run for government posts in Belarus.

"Everyone who expects that foreign countries will help and give money for a social lift, for a comfortable life, should finally understand: if one accepts a grant or money from a foreign foundation, if one agrees to have one's travel expenses covered ... one immediately loses the right to engage in politics and run for governmental posts and elected offices in Belarus both de jure and de facto," Lukashenko said at a meeting focusing on political parties' activities, as quoted by the Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus' Segodnya newspaper.