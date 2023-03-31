Lukashenko Says Threat of Global Nuclear War Real, Negotiations Needed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) There is a real threat of a global nuclear war, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday, adding that negotiations without preconditions are needed.

"Today is a unique special moment that will never happen. Neither in the history of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, nor in world history, and especially European.

The only question is what to do. You all understand and know that there is only one way - negotiations. Negotiations without preconditions," Lukashenko said in his address to Belarusian people and lawmakers, and proposed to declare a ceasefire without movement of military equipment from both sides.

The Belarusian also said that the threat of the World War Three with use of nuclear forces is real.