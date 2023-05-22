Lukashenko Says to Discuss With Putin Outstanding Bilateral Issues in Moscow - Belta

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on May 24 to discuss settlement of unresolved bilateral issues, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported on Monday.

"As the (Belarusian) government reports to me, well, there are almost no problems (in relations with Russia). I do not believe this is the case. I can see from the situation that there are still problems, some inconsistencies. Sometimes bureaucracy... So that when we meet in Moscow the day after tomorrow, Russian President Putin and I can discuss and resolve those problems that should not be in our relations at all," Lukashenko said, as quoted by state-run news agency Belta.