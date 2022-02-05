UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says To Lead Belarus As Long As Situation In Country Remains 'Difficult'

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Lukashenko Says to Lead Belarus As Long As Situation in Country Remains 'Difficult'

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that he will be the country's president as long as the "difficult situation" will remain around Belarus, but when the situation is "quiet," a new leader will be elected.

"If there is a difficult situation around Belarus, like war, and more importantly, if wars tear us from inside, as in 2020, I will always be (the president). But if everything is quiet, as you say 'who, who,' when they appear, we will decide," Lukashenko told the Russian Soloviev Live YouTube show, when asked for how many years he will be the head of state.

Belarus was gripped by a protracted political crisis after Lukashenko secured his sixth term in office in the August 2020 election.

The opposition has not recognized the results, claiming electoral fraud. Nationwide protests followed and were brutally suppressed by the police. Minsk has opened criminal cases against opposition leaders and others on charges related to anti-government rallies.

In fall 2021, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland reported on an influx of migrants from Belarus, accusing Minsk of orchestrating the crisis in retaliation for EU sanctions. The bloc adopted in turn a new package of sanctions on Belarus over the matter.

Related Topics

Election Police Russia Minsk Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia August Criminals 2020 YouTube From Opposition

Recent Stories

Nora Fatehi reveals her Instagram account was hack ..

Nora Fatehi reveals her Instagram account was hacked

2 hours ago
 Gehraiyaan taught her not to judge people: Deepika ..

Gehraiyaan taught her not to judge people: Deepika Padukone

2 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP decide to send PTI govt packing home

PML-N, PPP decide to send PTI govt packing home

2 hours ago
 PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in B ..

PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in Beijing

2 hours ago
 TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

3 hours ago
 Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually o ..

Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually obtain right to self-determinat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>