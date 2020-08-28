Lukashenko Says Trusts Quality of Russian Vaccine

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 04:59 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday expressed his confidence in the fine quality of Russia's vaccine against COVID-19, noting that the family members of Russian President Vladimir Putin tried it

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday expressed his confidence in the fine quality of Russia's vaccine against COVID-19, noting that the family members of Russian President Vladimir Putin tried it.

"The Gamaleya [Research] Institute has produced this vaccine. I trust him [President Putin] for a reason: he tested this vaccine on his family.

That is why we have agreed that they will hook us up. They have passed through the stages very seriously. Many famous oligarchs have vaccinated with it," Lukashenko said, according to the Belta news agency.

"We, of course, will try not solely the Russian vaccine. We look into others. But, credit where it's due, the Russians, the Chinese, and the Americans are on the cutting edge of creating and manufacturing vaccines," Lukashenko added.

