Lukashenko Says Tuesday Phone Call With Putin Requested By Russian Side
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:19 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko said Tuesday that President Vladimir Putin of Russia had requested a phone call with him to discuss matters of mutual concern.
"I think we will discuss many issues today. He will call me at 17.00 [14:00 GMT]. He has asked for a telephone conversation," the Belarusian state news agency Belta quoted Lukashenko as saying during a meeting with journalists.