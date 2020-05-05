UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says Tuesday Phone Call With Putin Requested By Russian Side

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:19 PM

Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko said Tuesday that President Vladimir Putin of Russia had requested a phone call with him to discuss matters of mutual concern

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko said Tuesday that President Vladimir Putin of Russia had requested a phone call with him to discuss matters of mutual concern.

"I think we will discuss many issues today. He will call me at 17.00 [14:00 GMT]. He has asked for a telephone conversation," the Belarusian state news agency Belta quoted Lukashenko as saying during a meeting with journalists.

