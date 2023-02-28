Lukashenko Says Ukraine Has No Other Way But to Make Peace Without Preconditions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Ukraine has no other way to resolve the conflict than to conclude a peace treaty with Russia now without preconditions.

"Ukraine must understand this. There is no other way than to conclude a peace treaty now. Without preconditions," Lukashenko said in an interview with Chinese media, the tv version of which was broadcast on Monday by the Belarus 1 channel.