UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says Ukrainian Leadership Knew About Russian Military Operation

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 03:24 PM

Lukashenko Says Ukrainian Leadership Knew About Russian Military Operation

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that the Ukrainian military leaders had been warned of a possible Russian military operation

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that the Ukrainian military leaders had been warned of a possible Russian military operation.

"Tonight, before the operation, he (a representative of the military leadership of Ukraine) asked for a talk. I said, 'Talk to him.' You offered him, on my behalf, that after the meeting with (Russian) President Vladimir Putin, our Belarusian President recommends him to immediately contact Russian Defense Minister (Sergei Shoigu) and the Russian General Staff in order to prevent this massacre.

Did he call there? He did not. Knowing that there might be a conflict, he did not even call Moscow," Lukashenko said, as quoted by Belarusian news agency Belta.

The president added that the situation along western and southern borders of Belarus has changed, that is why he called the emergency military meeting in Minsk.

"The situation along western and southern borders has changed. I am grateful to everyone. I know no one slept this night," Lukashenko told a military meeting in Minsk, as quoted by the Telegram channel Pul Pervogo close to Lukashenko's press office.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus

Recent Stories

Cancellation of Putin's Meeting With Pakistan's Kh ..

Cancellation of Putin's Meeting With Pakistan's Khan Not Reported - Source

1 minute ago
 Launch of Nord Stream 2 Impossible in Short to Med ..

Launch of Nord Stream 2 Impossible in Short to Medium Term - German Economy Mini ..

1 minute ago
 Ukraine breaks diplomatic ties with Russia

Ukraine breaks diplomatic ties with Russia

1 minute ago
 Opposition's no-confidence-trumpet ploy to remain ..

Opposition's no-confidence-trumpet ploy to remain relevant politically

1 minute ago
 Expert says 17 tremors in 30 days is a 'warning si ..

Expert says 17 tremors in 30 days is a 'warning signal' for IIOJK

6 minutes ago
 Burkina junta-created panel proposes 30-month tran ..

Burkina junta-created panel proposes 30-month transition

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>