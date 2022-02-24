Lukashenko Says Ukrainian Leadership Knew About Russian Military Operation

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that the Ukrainian military leaders had been warned of a possible Russian military operation

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that the Ukrainian military leaders had been warned of a possible Russian military operation.

"Tonight, before the operation, he (a representative of the military leadership of Ukraine) asked for a talk. I said, 'Talk to him.' You offered him, on my behalf, that after the meeting with (Russian) President Vladimir Putin, our Belarusian President recommends him to immediately contact Russian Defense Minister (Sergei Shoigu) and the Russian General Staff in order to prevent this massacre.

Did he call there? He did not. Knowing that there might be a conflict, he did not even call Moscow," Lukashenko said, as quoted by Belarusian news agency Belta.

The president added that the situation along western and southern borders of Belarus has changed, that is why he called the emergency military meeting in Minsk.

"The situation along western and southern borders has changed. I am grateful to everyone. I know no one slept this night," Lukashenko told a military meeting in Minsk, as quoted by the Telegram channel Pul Pervogo close to Lukashenko's press office.