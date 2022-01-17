Lukashenko Says Up to 10,000 US Troops Stationed in Poland, Baltic Countries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that up to 10,000 United States military are stationed in Poland and Baltic countries on a rational basis.

