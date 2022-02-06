UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says US Pushing Kiev Towards War

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday that the United States is pushing Kiev towards war.

"This is just the essence of the war, about which you and we are having debates now: 'Ukraine will fight.' Well, it is not Ukraine, it is Americans who is pushing it (Ukraine) to war," Lukashenko told the Russian Soloviev Live YouTube show.

In addition to that, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) proved its effectiveness during the unrest in Kazakhstan, and the West knows it, according to Lukashenko.

The West understands futility of fighting with Russia, according to Lukashenko.

"Do they see not it? Therefore, they understand that it is futile to fight with us, especially with Russia. We are not talking about some kind of nuclear and other weapons. But it is better not to touch us," Lukashenko said.

