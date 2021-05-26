Lukashenko Says Vilnius, Warsaw, Kiev Refused to Accept Ryanair Plane After Bomb Threat

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday that neither Vilnius, nor Warsaw, Lviv and Kiev agreed to accept the Ryanair plane following the bomb threat report

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday that neither Vilnius, nor Warsaw, Lviv and Kiev agreed to accept the Ryanair plane following the bomb threat report.

"Why did the aircraft commander decide to make a landing in Minsk when it was some 70 kilometers [43 miles] away from Vilnius? Because no one wanted to accept the plane when we reported planted explosives: neither Vilnius, where it was heading, nor Warsaw, Lviv and Kiev.

Why did not they accept the plane although they are now suffering and weeping? Were they afraid of the responsibility? Or someone badly needed it to land in Minsk?" Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus' Segodnya newspaper.