UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Says Vilnius, Warsaw, Kiev Refused To Accept Ryanair Plane After Bomb Threat

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:09 PM

Lukashenko Says Vilnius, Warsaw, Kiev Refused to Accept Ryanair Plane After Bomb Threat

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday that neither Vilnius, nor Warsaw, Lviv and Kiev agreed to accept the Ryanair plane following the bomb threat report

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday that neither Vilnius, nor Warsaw, Lviv and Kiev agreed to accept the Ryanair plane following the bomb threat report.

"Why did the aircraft commander decide to make a landing in Minsk when it was some 70 kilometers [43 miles] away from Vilnius? Because no one wanted to accept the plane when we reported planted explosives: neither Vilnius, where it was heading, nor Warsaw, Lviv and Kiev.

Why did not they accept the plane although they are now suffering and weeping? Were they afraid of the responsibility? Or someone badly needed it to land in Minsk?" Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus' Segodnya newspaper.

Related Topics

Minsk Vilnius Warsaw Kiev Belarus From

Recent Stories

Putin Signs Law Denouncing Tax Treaty With Netherl ..

1 minute ago

Shanghai gold futures close higher

1 minute ago

Philippines logs 5,310 new COVID-19 cases, total a ..

1 minute ago

Russia records 8,373 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago

Cotton futures close lower

5 minutes ago

EU: Commercial vehicle market expands in Jan-April ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.