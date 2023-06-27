Open Menu

Lukashenko Says Wagner PMCs Will Not Create Provocation From Belarus Ahead Of NATO Summit

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Lukashenko Says Wagner PMCs Will Not Create Provocation From Belarus Ahead of NATO Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Members of the private military company Wagner do not intend to create a provocation from the territory of Belarus ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko confirmed that the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led the attempted mutiny in Russia on June 24, has arrived in Belarus.

"If we needed a provocation, I have thousands of military personnel in the western direction. I just give the command and they will organize any provocation. But we do not need it. Well, if we scare them in Vilnius, so what? We will get something in response. Therefore, there is no need," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

