UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says Wants To Acquire Russian Iskander Missiles

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 11:06 PM

Lukashenko Says Wants to Acquire Russian Iskander Missiles

Belarus is interested in receiving Russian-made Iskander missile systems to deploy in the country's western and southern areas, President Alexander Lukashenko has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Belarus is interested in receiving Russian-made Iskander missile systems to deploy in the country's western and southern areas, President Alexander Lukashenko has said.

"I need several divisions in the western, southern directions, let them be stationed (there)," Lukashenko said in an interview with Russian magazine Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defense), published on Saturday.

The president also noted the importance of knowing that Moscow would support the Belarusian side amid Minsk's deteriorating relations with the West.

Iskander is a mobile ballistic missile system designed to destroy a wide variety of ground targets at a range of up to 500 kilometers (over 300 miles).

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Mobile Minsk Belarus

Recent Stories

Daraz Pakistan Records a Strong 11.11 with sales w ..

Daraz Pakistan Records a Strong 11.11 with sales worth 66 crore in the first one ..

19 minutes ago
 All set to launch anti-measles-rubella drive in Ma ..

All set to launch anti-measles-rubella drive in Matiari

1 second ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits Delma Island

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Delma Island

25 minutes ago
 Smith set for Norwich job: reports

Smith set for Norwich job: reports

3 seconds ago
 Italy lose three more players ahead of World Cup d ..

Italy lose three more players ahead of World Cup decider

4 seconds ago
 Hamilton to start Brazil GP sprint from back of gr ..

Hamilton to start Brazil GP sprint from back of grid

6 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.