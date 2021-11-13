Lukashenko Says Wants to Acquire Russian Iskander Missiles

Belarus is interested in receiving Russian-made Iskander missile systems to deploy in the country's western and southern areas, President Alexander Lukashenko has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Belarus is interested in receiving Russian-made Iskander missile systems to deploy in the country's western and southern areas, President Alexander Lukashenko has said.

"I need several divisions in the western, southern directions, let them be stationed (there)," Lukashenko said in an interview with Russian magazine Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defense), published on Saturday.

The president also noted the importance of knowing that Moscow would support the Belarusian side amid Minsk's deteriorating relations with the West.

Iskander is a mobile ballistic missile system designed to destroy a wide variety of ground targets at a range of up to 500 kilometers (over 300 miles).