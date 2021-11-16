UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says Wants To Avoid 'confrontation' In Migrant Standoff

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday that he wanted to avoid "confrontation" over a migrant crisis at his country's border with Poland that the EU accuses his regime of orchestrating

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday that he wanted to avoid "confrontation" over a migrant crisis at his country's border with Poland that the EU accuses his regime of orchestrating.

"We cannot let this so-called problem lead to heated confrontation," he told a government meeting, according to state news agency Belta. "The main thing now is to protect our country and our people, and not to allow clashes."

