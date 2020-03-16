Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday he would like to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin Moscow's decision to close border with Belarus for personal travel amid the coronavirus disease outbreak (COVID-19)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday he would like to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin Moscow's decision to close border with Belarus for personal travel amid the coronavirus disease outbreak (COVID-19).

The Russian cabinet announced the decision earlier in the day.

"How can [they] make such decisions? Without consultations, just present it as a fait accompli. I do not understand.

And the most interesting thing � closing borders is not the government's decision. It is up to the president to make this decision," Lukashenko said as quoted by the Belta agency.

Lukashenko said he was planning to have a phone conversation with Putin.

Belarus will not close borders "with the Poles, the Russians, the Ukrainians," Lukashenko said.

"If they want to [close borders], let them. We do not need to do this, because this is useless," the Belarusian president said.