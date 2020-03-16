UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Says Wants To Discuss With Putin Russia's Border Closure Over COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 04:15 PM

Lukashenko Says Wants to Discuss With Putin Russia's Border Closure Over COVID-19

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday he would like to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin Moscow's decision to close border with Belarus for personal travel amid the coronavirus disease outbreak (COVID-19)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday he would like to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin Moscow's decision to close border with Belarus for personal travel amid the coronavirus disease outbreak (COVID-19).

The Russian cabinet announced the decision earlier in the day.

"How can [they] make such decisions? Without consultations, just present it as a fait accompli. I do not understand.

And the most interesting thing � closing borders is not the government's decision. It is up to the president to make this decision," Lukashenko said as quoted by the Belta agency.

Lukashenko said he was planning to have a phone conversation with Putin.

Belarus will not close borders "with the Poles, the Russians, the Ukrainians," Lukashenko said.

"If they want to [close borders], let them. We do not need to do this, because this is useless," the Belarusian president said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Belarus Border Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak chairs Sandooq Al Watan board o ..

4 minutes ago

Federal Committee on Agriculture to meet by March ..

2 minutes ago

Masks, sanitizers disappear from the markets in La ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) postpones Squash ..

6 minutes ago

15 shops gutted in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Need stressed for setting up mobile medical units ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.