Lukashenko Says West Ready to Use Russia to Put Pressure on Minsk

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 02:40 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday that West was prepared to use Russia to put pressure on Minsk in order to organize "a coup" but doesn't know how to do it.

"Western countries have lately been worried about the future of Belarus, they are very concerned and plotting how to put pressure on the Belarusian authorities and the president to carry out a coup.

They are even prepared to involve Russia in this process, but they don't know how," Lukashenko said.

"Because of this, I would like to say that the president of Belarus can be stripped of power. That can happen. I will even tell you how, there's only one way: only the people of Belarus can do it based on the existing laws and the Belarusian constitution," Lukashenko said.

More Stories From World

