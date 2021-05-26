UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says Will Discuss Mostly Economic Issues With Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday that his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi will be focused on the economic issues.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that the presidents will hold a meeting on Friday.

"I will not name specific issues, but this is mainly the economy. In connection with the situation that is developing around Belarus and Russia, how will we move on," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

More Stories From World

