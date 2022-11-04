Lukashenko Says Will Meet With Chinese President in Near Future

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday he would meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in the near future to discuss Beijing's further participation in Minsk's project of deep grain processing by modern biotechnological methods

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday he would meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in the near future to discuss Beijing's further participation in Minsk's project of deep grain processing by modern biotechnological methods.

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian National Biotechnology Corporation, with assistance its Chinese partners, launched the project's first two stages the production of compound feed and amino acids at a facility in the Minsk Region.

"In the near future I will meet with the president of China to finalize our plans on the third stage. It sounds overambitious but it would be great to accomplish the fourth stage as well," the Belarusian leader said at the launch ceremony, as quoted by the Belarusian state-run news agency Belta.

In particular, the biotechnology corporation intends to launch production of medicines and medical preparations in the future, Lukashenko said.

"A huge cluster, a big association should emerge here," the Belarusian president was quoted as saying.

Lukashenko reportedly recalled that Belarus had embarked on modern biotechnological production only thanks to Beijing's assistance.

"I want to thank my good and long-standing friend Xi Jinping. If not for his decision... It was a strong-willed decision. Everything depended on the president of the People's Republic of China. And when I was in talks with him, I asked him for this in a simple and friendly way. I really appreciate this man for his support," Belta quoted Lukashenko as saying.

In 2016, the Belarusian National Biotechnology Corporation launched the large-scale export-oriented and import-substituting investment project that aims to organize deep grain processing in Belarus with the use of modern biotechnological methods. The project's general contractor is Chinese engineering company CITIC Construction, while the general design institute is COFCO Engineering and Technology China's leading grain processing institute. The realization of the initiative is expected to last 16 years until 2032.