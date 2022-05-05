UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says Will Meet With Putin Soon - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Lukashenko Says Will Meet With Putin Soon - Reports

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon, the Belta state-run news agency reported on Thursday.

According to Belta, an American reporter from AP asked Lukashenko to tell Putin to stop "Russia's atrocities in Ukraine."

"I promise to convey your words to the president of Russia. We will meet with him soon. I promise. But I want to address you, the West, first of all, with the same words: stop lying," Lukashenko said, as quoted by Belta, adding that the Bucha events were staged by "Englishmen" who arrived "from Lviv.

"

Lukashenko also said that Belarus is not planning to participate in the operation in Ukraine as Russia has everything it needs.

"Therefore, there is no need to take part in this special operation," the Belarusian leader said, adding that the conflict in Ukraine could be resolved in a week but the US and the UK are not interested in this.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Same United Kingdom Belarus All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

3 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

3 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.