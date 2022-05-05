Lukashenko Says Will Meet With Putin Soon - Reports

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon, the Belta state-run news agency reported on Thursday.

According to Belta, an American reporter from AP asked Lukashenko to tell Putin to stop "Russia's atrocities in Ukraine."

"I promise to convey your words to the president of Russia. We will meet with him soon. I promise. But I want to address you, the West, first of all, with the same words: stop lying," Lukashenko said, as quoted by Belta, adding that the Bucha events were staged by "Englishmen" who arrived "from Lviv.

"

Lukashenko also said that Belarus is not planning to participate in the operation in Ukraine as Russia has everything it needs.

"Therefore, there is no need to take part in this special operation," the Belarusian leader said, adding that the conflict in Ukraine could be resolved in a week but the US and the UK are not interested in this.