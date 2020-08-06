Lukashenko Says Will Not Extradite Detained Russians to Ukraine Until Their Guilt Proved

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that he would not extradite the detained Russians to Kiev until Ukraine proves their guilt.

"I have never even had such a question and I do not think I will. We have international agreements with Russia and Ukraine. The bottom line is that the prosecutors general of Ukraine, Belarus and Russia, the law enforcement systems are in contact, and they work ...

so that there is a clear picture. Nobody will betray anyone until the guilt is established, and the party that requests must prove the guilt of these people, that this one killed this person, that they shot and so on," Lukashenko said in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon, answering whether Belarus would extradite these detainees to Ukraine.

"It's not just offensive. It's unacceptable and disgusting. Especially if it happens from the side of your own friends," Lukashenko added.