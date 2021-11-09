Lukashenko says 'will not kneel' in stand-off over migrants

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday he did not want an armed confrontation but "will not kneel" in a stand-off over migrants on the border with Poland

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday he did not want an armed confrontation but "will not kneel" in a stand-off over migrants on the border with Poland.

"We are not seeking a fight," he said, warning that any conflict would draw in Belarus's ally Russia.

"I am not a madman, I understand perfectly well where it can lead... We understand, we know our place. But we will not kneel," Lukashenko said in an interview released by state news agency Belta.