Lukashenko Says Work On Third Draft Of Belarusian Constitution Ongoing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 04:27 PM

Lukashenko Says Work on Third Draft of Belarusian Constitution Ongoing

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday the work on the third draft of a new constitution was ongoing, after he rejected the first two variants

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday the work on the third draft of a new constitution was ongoing, after he rejected the first two variants.

"We need a new constitution. I was offered two drafts. I rejected them because they were not very different from the current one. The work on the third draft is ongoing. Come and join us, let's work on the constitution," Lukashenko said as he was visiting the Minsk automobile Plant, as quoted by the state news agency Belta.

The visit came after several days of protests across the country and a number of companies reportedly mulling a strike. The opposition disagreed with the official results of Sunday's presidential election, which indicated Lukashenko won with 80 percent of the vote.

At the plant, Lukashenko said he was "not a saint."

"You know I am tough. You know that without being tough, the country would be no more.

You know that I will not let any harm come to your children and will not surrender the country to anyone. This is what matters," Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian president urged people to "think not with iPhones or telephones but with the brain."

"If you crowd the streets, we will be patient. If you turn aggressive, you will be held accountable," Lukashenko said.

At first, the law enforcement was actively quelling the protests of people who disagreed with the election results. Tear gas, water cannons, rubber bullets were used. After a few days, the police stopped dispersing rallies or using force. According to official data, more than 6,700 people were detained in the first few days of the protests. According to the Interior Ministry, hundreds of people were injured in the rallies, including more than 120 law enforcement officers. One protester died.

