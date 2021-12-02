Lukashenko Says Yet to Decide on Running Running for Another Presidential Term

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti that he is yet to decide whether to run in the next presidential election in the country, adding it depends on the domestic situation

According to the Central Election Commission's schedule, the next presidential election in Belarus is set to be held no later than July 20, 2025.

But the leader does not exclude holding a snap presidential election after adopting a new constitution next year.

"I do not know. Honestly, do not know," Lukashenko said.

The leader explained the situation in the country would influence his decision.