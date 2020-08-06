UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Sees No Impressive Progress In Mutual Understanding With West

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:20 PM

Lukashenko Sees No Impressive Progress in Mutual Understanding With West

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that there was only a mere indication of progress in understanding with the West.

"If the return of ambassadors can be considered as braird, so it exists, but I do not see any impressive steps in this direction," Lukashenko said as aired by Visiting Dmitry Gordon tv show.

