Lukashenko Sees No Impressive Progress in Mutual Understanding With West

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that there was only a mere indication of progress in understanding with the West.

"If the return of ambassadors can be considered as braird, so it exists, but I do not see any impressive steps in this direction," Lukashenko said as aired by Visiting Dmitry Gordon tv show.