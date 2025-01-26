Lukashenko Set To Extend Three-decade Rule In Belarus
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2025 | 08:30 PM
Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Belarus autocrat Alexander Lukashenko said Sunday that his jailed opponents had "opened their mouths too widely" as he voted in an election set to extend his three-decade rule in the Moscow-allied state.
Lukashenko --a 70-year-old former collective farm boss -- has been in power in reclusive, Moscow-allied Belarus since 1994.
Candidates picked to run against Lukashenko had campaigned in favour of him.
The Moscow ally said he did not care if the EU recognised the vote or not, and said he had "no regrets" over letting his "older brother" Vladimir Putin invade Ukraine through Belarus in 2022 -- despite hundreds of thousands of deaths in the three-year war.
Lukashenko has presided over a massive crackdown after suppressing giant protests following his contested reelection in 2020.
He said Sunday that his opponents had "chosen" prison or exile.
"If it is prison then it's those who opened their mouths too widely," Lukashenko said.
In a press conference that lasted four hours and 25 minutes, he said repenting and asking for pardon are preconditions for any prisoner releases, saying his security services were "watching" those who took part in the protests and are free.
The Viasna rights group says Belarus currently has 1,245 political prisoners.
"Some chose prison, some exile. We never kicked anyone out," Lukashenko said.
Tens of thousands fled Belarus in 2020 and 2021, mostly to Poland and Lithuania, as the KGB security service launched the massive crackdown.
At a rally in Warsaw by Belarus exiles, opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya described Lukashenko as a "criminal who has seized power", denouncing the vote as a "farce."
