Lukashenko Set to Visit Moscow Next Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is set to pay a visit to Moscow next week, Pool Pervogo Telegram channel reported.

According to the channel, which is the unofficial press service of Lukashenko's office, preparations are underway for the visit.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the visit could be held "in the coming days."